Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Revenue clocked in at $19.90 million, down -8.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Dogness Expands at Petco; Delivers More than 3,000 Programmable Automatic Dog/Cat Feeders.

Dogness (International) Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced it has delivered more than 3,000 of its 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders in June, with delivery of approximately another 1,000 units expected over the next two weeks.

Petco already carries an assortment of Dogness products in select stores and online, including the Dogness Smart CAM Feeder, Smart Fountains, Travel Bottles, and more. The delivery of the Dogness 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders is the first Dogness product to enter all of Petco’s 1,600 retail stores, with additional availability online on the popular Petco.com e-commerce site.

A sum of 5033600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 900.16K shares. Dogness (International) Corporation shares reached a high of $2.105 and dropped to a low of $1.87 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

Guru’s Opinion on Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

DOGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6775, while it was recorded at 1.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7960 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dogness [International] Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] Insider Position Details

5 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 163,760 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,263 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 163,760 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 882 shares during the same period.