Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] is 176.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Boston. The gross charter rate is US$25,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 15, 2022 up to maximum June 15, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on June 15, 2021. The m/v Boston is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$15,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Boston” is a 177,828 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 176.17 percent and weekly performance of 10.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 191.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, DSX reached to a volume of 1806266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DSX stock. On February 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DSX shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

DSX stock trade performance evaluation

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 42.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.06.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.07. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$146,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 21.60% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 5,512,330, which is approximately -3.705% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 2,380,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.69 million in DSX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.27 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly -7.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 5,872,640 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 7,224,558 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,101,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,199,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,466,571 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 388,178 shares during the same period.