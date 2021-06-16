Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] moved up 5.10: Why It’s Important

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] gained 5.10% or 4.41 points to close at $90.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2707632 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

It opened the trading session at $87.23, the shares rose to $91.14 and dropped to $87.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FANG points out that the company has recorded 81.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -284.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, FANG reached to a volume of 2707632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $102.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $86 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FANG shares from 84 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for FANG stock

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.54, while it was recorded at 87.97 for the last single week of trading, and 57.43 for the last 200 days.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.58.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.43. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of -$6,170,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 42.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

There are presently around $14,616 million, or 90.60% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,288,841, which is approximately 11.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 19,407,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in FANG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 5.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 31,029,566 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,450,497 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 110,397,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,877,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,325,622 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,652,684 shares during the same period.