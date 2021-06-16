Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain 54.83% so far this year. What now?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.21. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces the Launch of Online and Offline Concerts in Dubai and USA for Fall 2021.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announces the launch of fall carnival with live concert projects in Dubai and the United States in October 2021.

With the COVID-19 vaccinations reaching more people, many countries have resumed arrangements of live events. In light of these changes, Color Star plans to hold offline concerts and music festivals starting October this year. As an entertainment technology company, Color Star’s business is divided into two parts: live entertainment and online technology. As the pandemic is phasing out, Color Star will resume live concerts and music festival activities as soon as possible.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.83 percent and weekly performance of 5.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 106.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 5489477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1149, while it was recorded at 1.1380 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8465 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 132,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CSCW stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., currently with $0.13 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 582,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 24,883 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 75,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 582,939 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,527 shares during the same period.