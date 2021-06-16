Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain 281.76% so far this year. What now?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.80%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) announced that Joe Gatto, President, Chairman, and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power, and Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:00pm Central.

Mr. Gatto will also participate in a fireside chat discussion at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:50am Central.

Over the last 12 months, CPE stock rose by 230.53%. The one-year Callon Petroleum Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.96. The average equity rating for CPE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 42.59 million shares outstanding and 36.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CPE stock reached a trading volume of 1511111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $39.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 36.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 243.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.42, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Callon Petroleum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 121.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 2.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,545 million, or 67.00% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,585,654, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,331,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.87 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $173.96 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 547.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 17,258,330 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,728,277 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,760,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,747,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,597,826 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,498 shares during the same period.