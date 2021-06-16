BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] is 44.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] traded at a high on 06/15/21, posting a 9.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.03. The company report on June 10, 2021 that BriaCell Therapeutics Announces Proceeds of US$12.88 Million from Warrant Exercises.

Proceeds will be used to advance clinical and research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced that it has received US$12.88 million in proceeds from investors exercising 2,425,300 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) at an exercise price of US$5.3125 per common share. The Warrants were issued as part of the units sold in the Company’s public offering that closed on February 26, 2021. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Warrant exercises to further advance its clinical and research and development pipeline and for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2130716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stands at 13.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.66%.

The market cap for BCTX stock reached $40.38 million, with 6.70 million shares outstanding and 4.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, BCTX reached a trading volume of 2130716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.71

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.09. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 90.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $2 million, or 25.67% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 160,182, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 131,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in BCTX stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 375,051 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 375,051 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.