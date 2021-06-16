Blucora Inc. [BCOR] moved up 8.26: Why It’s Important

Blucora Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOR] closed the trading session at $18.35 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.17, while the highest price level was $18.6799. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Blucora Expects Tax Software Segment to Exceed Second Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Expectations.

Increases its Second Quarter and Full-Year Outlook.

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, announced that the Company expects its tax software segment to exceed the high end of its previously announced outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2021, which was provided on its first quarter earnings release and conference call on May 5, 2021. The Company, at this time, increases its second quarter and full-year outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.34 percent and weekly performance of 5.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 326.40K shares, BCOR reached to a volume of 1107053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blucora Inc. [BCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOR shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blucora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Blucora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BCOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blucora Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 61.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BCOR stock trade performance evaluation

Blucora Inc. [BCOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, BCOR shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Blucora Inc. [BCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 17.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Blucora Inc. [BCOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blucora Inc. [BCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.34. Blucora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.40.

Return on Total Capital for BCOR is now 3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blucora Inc. [BCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.90. Additionally, BCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blucora Inc. [BCOR] managed to generate an average of -$405,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Blucora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blucora Inc. [BCOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blucora Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blucora Inc. go to 15.00%.

Blucora Inc. [BCOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $814 million, or 97.00% of BCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,944,970, which is approximately 7.123% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,879,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.55 million in BCOR stocks shares; and VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC., currently with $82.94 million in BCOR stock with ownership of nearly -0.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blucora Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Blucora Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOR] by around 5,828,412 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,245,428 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,274,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,348,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,025 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,581 shares during the same period.