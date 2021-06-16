APA Corporation [APA] Revenue clocked in at $4.96 billion, up 61.10% YTD: What’s Next?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] price surged by 1.96 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Apache Corporation Opens Application for 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program.

Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), announced that it has opened the application season for its 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program. Last year, the program donated more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s South Texas Refuge Complex, The Trust for Public Land in Louisiana, Tree New Mexico and the Galveston Bay Foundation. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to nonprofit organizations and government agencies in 17 states.

“Trees play an invaluable role — beautifying our neighborhoods, providing wildlife habitats, and conserving our environment. As we kick off the 16th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we are excited to continue working with partners dedicated to planting and caring for trees in communities across our U.S. operating areas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

A sum of 6475070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.28M shares. APA Corporation shares reached a high of $23.06 and dropped to a low of $22.47 until finishing in the latest session at $22.86.

The one-year APA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $25.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.38, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$2,139,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

APA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, APA Corporation posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,192 million, or 86.80% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,496,451, which is approximately -14.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,651,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.87 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $573.76 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 9.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 28,962,353 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 30,540,961 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 255,114,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,617,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,161,992 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,937,442 shares during the same period.