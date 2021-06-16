AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is -11.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] price plunged by -5.49 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Measure, an AgEagle Company, and Parrot Complete Integration of Ground Control with ANAFI Drone Platforms.

Pairing of Best-in-Class Solutions Enables Simplified End-to-End Management and Rapid Scaling of Enterprise Drone Fleet Operations.

AgEagle™ Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, announced that Measure, an AgEagle company, has partnered with Parrot® (Euronext Paris: PARRO), the leading European drone group, to integrate Measure Ground Control with Parrot’s ANAFI, ANAFI USA and ANAFI Thermal drone platforms. The integration provides enterprise customers with a world-class, end-to-end solution for easily managing and scaling drone fleet operation workflows.

A sum of 9205023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $6.32 and dropped to a low of $5.29 until finishing in the latest session at $5.34.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.46. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 16.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 11.20% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,836,063, which is approximately 22.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,122,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.33 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.58 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 25.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,741,045 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 439,134 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,927,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,108,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,713 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 171,819 shares during the same period.