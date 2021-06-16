9F Inc. [JFU] Stock trading around $2.63 per share: What’s Next?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.63 at the close of the session, up 6.91%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that 9F Inc. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to be Held on July 8, 2021.

9F Inc. (“9F” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: JFU), an internet technology company that focuses on fintech services, online wealth management technology services serving mid- and high-net-worth clients, online stock investment services in Hong Kong and consumer financing technology services in Southeast Asian countries, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at Conference Room No.1, 48/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China, on July 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing time).

The purpose of the EGM is for the Company’s shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the change of the Company’s legal name from “9F Inc.” to “Ether Securities, Inc.” The proposed name change will not affect any rights of shareholders or the Company’s operations and financial position.

9F Inc. stock is now 152.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JFU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.653 and lowest of $2.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.65, which means current price is +150.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 2321182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9F Inc. [JFU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has JFU stock performed recently?

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.29. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 96.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.59 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

9F Inc. [JFU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.85 and a Gross Margin at +58.21. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.29.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -21.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$299,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings analysis for 9F Inc. [JFU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

Insider trade positions for 9F Inc. [JFU]

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 1,154,229 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 944,816 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 278,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,820,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,333 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,913 shares during the same period.