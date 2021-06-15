why PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.25

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.52%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that PLBY Group Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 4,720,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $46.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

All shares of common stock sold in the offering were sold by PLBY Group. Subject to certain limited exceptions, PLBY Group’s officers, directors and stockholders deemed to be affiliates have agreed to a lock-up for a period of 90 days after the date of final prospectus for the offering, which lock-up is in addition to any other prior lock-ups currently applicable to stockholders of PLBY Group.

The one-year PLBY Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.78. The average equity rating for PLBY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 29.82 million shares outstanding and 11.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, PLBY stock reached a trading volume of 5425405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

PLBY Stock Performance Analysis:

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.52. With this latest performance, PLBY shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.48, while it was recorded at 45.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into PLBY Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $402 million, or 80.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 3,625,202, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.32 million in PLBY stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $36.05 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 8,191,954 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,541,576 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 495,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,229,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,635,371 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,981 shares during the same period.