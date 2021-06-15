Wall Street Analyst Initiated NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] closed the trading session at $3.94 on 06/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.14, while the highest price level was $6.57. The company report on May 18, 2021 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Achievements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.95 percent and weekly performance of 25.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 121.07K shares, NRBO reached to a volume of 7403777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

NRBO stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.48. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 42.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRBO.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 39.80% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 684,312, which is approximately 2679.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 226,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in NRBO stocks shares; and JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $0.68 million in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 991,519 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 265,493 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 235,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,492,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,429 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 256,040 shares during the same period.