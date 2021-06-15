Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] Stock trading around $1.38 per share: What’s Next?

Vista Gold Corp. [AMEX: VGZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.43%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Vista Gold Corp. Achieves Significant Milestone with Approval of the Final Major Authorization for Mt Todd.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received approval of the Mining Management Plan (“MMP”) by the Northern Territory (“NT”) Government for the Company’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in Northern Territory, Australia.

The MMP (similar to a mine operating permit in North America) is the final major authorization required for the development of the Mt Todd mine. The receipt of this approval marks the achievement of a significant de-risking milestone that has been the focus of the Company for the last three years. This approval, combined with the previously-approved major environmental permits, recognizes the quality and advanced stage of engineering and project planning, and is a fundamental part of the Company’s strategy for gaining greater recognition of the intrinsic value of Mt Todd.

Over the last 12 months, VGZ stock rose by 53.78%. The average equity rating for VGZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.69 million, with 103.51 million shares outstanding and 100.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.27K shares, VGZ stock reached a trading volume of 2721192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Vista Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2015, representing the official price target for Vista Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on VGZ stock. On October 10, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for VGZ shares from 3.57 to 2.91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Gold Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

VGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.43. With this latest performance, VGZ shares gained by 35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1217, while it was recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0724 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vista Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VGZ is now -58.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.08. Additionally, VGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee.Vista Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 30.50% of VGZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGZ stocks are: SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC with ownership of 18,622,544, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,102,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 million in VGZ stocks shares; and LOEWS CORP, currently with $4.42 million in VGZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Gold Corp. [AMEX:VGZ] by around 845,022 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 572,999 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 30,370,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,788,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 437,989 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 263,495 shares during the same period.