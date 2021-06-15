Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] is 411.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.69 during the day while it closed the day at $3.58. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred.

Announces Record Date of June 24th.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (‘Torchlight’), announced that it has declared a Special Dividend of Series A Preferred Stock to be issued on a one-for-one basis to Common Stockholders of Record as of the close of market trading on June 24, 2021 (subject to adjustment for any reverse split of Torchlight’s common stock after the record date but before the dividend is paid). This Special Dividend is to be issued in connection with the previously announced business combination transaction with Metamaterial, Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stock has also gained 13.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRCH stock has inclined by 39.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 463.69% and gained 411.43% year-on date.

The market cap for TRCH stock reached $502.70 million, with 129.61 million shares outstanding and 125.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, TRCH reached a trading volume of 15605829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5027.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

TRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 96.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 463.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 795.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.10 and a Current Ratio set at 34.10.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 8.30% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,191,248, which is approximately 71.538% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 1,087,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 million in TRCH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.43 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 139.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 6,661,307 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,650,282 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,775,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,086,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,196,676 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 312,033 shares during the same period.