Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is -16.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Tencent Music and WWF Launch Non-profit Music Project for World Oceans Day.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world’s leading conservation organization, announced the launch of a special non-profit project for World Oceans Day that aims to use music to convey a vision for global ocean protection.

As part of the project, the two sides are partnering with notable music artists from China and abroad, as well as ocean program experts, to launch both a series of charitable music singles, and a curated World Oceans Day playlist.

A sum of 14386516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.88M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $16.32 and dropped to a low of $15.41 until finishing in the latest session at $16.02.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.04. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $23.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price from $18 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 20 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 31.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 19.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.52. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $126,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 1.82%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,491 million, or 66.40% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,032,615, which is approximately 8.179% of the company’s market cap and around 9.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,800,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.29 million in TME stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $360.43 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 20.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 198,450,573 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 229,390,326 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 102,178,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,019,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,276,643 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 23,309,288 shares during the same period.