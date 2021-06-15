Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $7

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] price plunged by -2.47 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Tellurian and Vitol sign 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced it has finalized a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol Inc. (Vitol). The SPA is for three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) on a free on board (FOB) basis at Driftwood LNG for a ten-year period, indexed to a combination of two indices: the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), each netted back for transportation charges. At ’s prices, the agreement is valued at approximately $12 billion in revenue over ten years.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian continues to execute on our plan to market Driftwood LNG volumes on indices that our customers want. Vitol expressed interest in the development of Driftwood early on, and it is fulfilling to finalize this agreement with the world’s largest independent trader of energy. As the world electrifies and our population grows, the demand for reliable, low-cost energy will continue to increase. LNG provides a stable source of fuel at an attractive price, and Tellurian’s integrated model is positioned perfectly to offer volumes on JKM, TTF or blended price basis.”.

A sum of 10686193 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.05M shares. Tellurian Inc. shares reached a high of $4.93 and dropped to a low of $4.615 until finishing in the latest session at $4.73.

The one-year TELL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.05. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 116.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -381.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $460 million, or 23.90% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,481,581, which is approximately 770.468% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,530,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.0 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.99 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 9.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 47,233,908 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,188,320 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,919,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,342,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,039,747 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,396 shares during the same period.