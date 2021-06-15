Raymond James slashes price target on Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA] – find out why.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. [NYSE: FOA] slipped around -0.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.30 at the close of the session, down -7.94%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Finance of America Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

– Total Revenue Up 165% YoY on First Quarter Funded Volume of $9.5 billion –.

– Pre-tax Income of $125 million Up 398% from First Quarter 2020 –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 486.84K shares, FOA reached a trading volume of 1335675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Finance Of America Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Finance Of America Companies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has FOA stock performed recently?

Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.00. With this latest performance, FOA shares dropped by -21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.72 for Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA], while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FOA is now -0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.01.

Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Finance Of America Companies Inc. [FOA]

There are presently around $142 million, or 33.00% of FOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOA stocks are: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC with ownership of 3,395,412, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.83% of the total institutional ownership; BERKLEY W R CORP, holding 2,865,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.92 million in FOA stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $18.25 million in FOA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Finance Of America Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. [NYSE:FOA] by around 11,690,168 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 14,825,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,061,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,454,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,603,871 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 12,909,491 shares during the same period.