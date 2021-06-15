RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] Stock trading around $40.02 per share: What’s Next?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RAPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 115.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 116.91%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that RAPT Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125 million of its common stock. In addition, RAPT expects the underwriters to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by RAPT. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cantor is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

Over the last 12 months, RAPT stock rose by 85.97%. The average equity rating for RAPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 24.84 million shares outstanding and 24.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.44K shares, RAPT stock reached a trading volume of 34757892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RAPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 190.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

RAPT Stock Performance Analysis:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 116.91. With this latest performance, RAPT shares gained by 109.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.76 for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 22.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1055.41. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1049.03.

Return on Total Capital for RAPT is now -60.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] managed to generate an average of -$777,824 per employee.RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

RAPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAPT.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,037 million, or 83.70% of RAPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAPT stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 5,630,497, which is approximately -16.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COLUMN GROUP LLC, holding 3,885,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.5 million in RAPT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $103.25 million in RAPT stock with ownership of nearly -0.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RAPT] by around 1,320,127 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,806,581 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,790,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,917,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAPT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,421 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 73,452 shares during the same period.