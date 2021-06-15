OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] Stock trading around $1.28 per share: What’s Next?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE: ONE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.42%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that OneSmart International Education Group Ltd to Host Earnings Call.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd (NYSE:ONE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78571.

Over the last 12 months, ONE stock dropped by -67.84%. The one-year OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.59. The average equity rating for ONE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.53 million, with 161.54 million shares outstanding and 31.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.73K shares, ONE stock reached a trading volume of 1989325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONE shares is $2.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSmart International Education Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

ONE Stock Performance Analysis:

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.42. With this latest performance, ONE shares dropped by -36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1798, while it was recorded at 1.4320 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4484 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneSmart International Education Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +35.64. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.22.

Return on Total Capital for ONE is now -10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 938.50. Additionally, ONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] managed to generate an average of -$8,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ONE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited go to 4.14%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 47.20% of ONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 16,819,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.03% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 7,860,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.06 million in ONE stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $9.47 million in ONE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE:ONE] by around 3,977,947 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,066 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 41,430,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,381,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 363,033 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,752,454 shares during the same period.