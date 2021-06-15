Morgan Stanley lifts Organon & Co. [OGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.63%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, OGN stock reached a trading volume of 6969934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 2.11

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Organon & Co. [OGN] Insider Position Details

1,392 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 9,322,410 shares. Additionally, 1,148 investors decreased positions by around 10,727,778 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 165,772,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,822,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 654,326 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 730,350 shares during the same period.