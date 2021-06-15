MKM Partners slashes price target on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] – find out why.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] slipped around -0.78 points on Monday, while shares priced at $55.74 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that United Advances Innovation Through Corporate Venture Capital Fund.

United Airlines Ventures will invest in high-potential companies focused on sustainability, aerospace, and other innovative technologies.

United Airlines launched a new, corporate venture fund – United Airlines Ventures – that will allow the airline to continue investing in emerging companies that have the potential to influence the future of travel. The new fund will concentrate on sustainability concepts that will complement United’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050 – without relying on traditional carbon offsets – as well as revolutionary aerospace developments and innovative technologies that are expected to create value for customers and United’s operation.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now 28.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $57.00 and lowest of $55.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.70, which means current price is +42.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.68M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 8175926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $59.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $65, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.28.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.70, while it was recorded at 56.70 for the last single week of trading, and 46.37 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.19 and a Gross Margin at -55.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.04.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now -26.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 568.64. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 523.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of -$95,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted -9.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $11,275 million, or 64.60% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,206,155, which is approximately 7.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 27,419,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $950.88 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 9.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 26,458,933 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 22,053,067 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 153,758,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,270,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,382,583 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 5,509,614 shares during the same period.