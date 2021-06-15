Maxim Group lifts Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zedge Inc. [AMEX: ZDGE] surged by $2.84 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.51 during the day while it closed the day at $18.07. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Zedge Announces Strong Results in Third Fiscal Quarter.

Reports year-over-year revenue growth of 153% to $5.3 Million; Net income of $1.9 million; EPS of $0.13; EBITDA1 of $2.3 million; and Monthly Active Users2 (MAU) of 34.5 million.

Raises full-year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to growth of 95-100%.

Zedge Inc. stock has also gained 21.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZDGE stock has inclined by 60.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 234.63% and gained 199.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ZDGE stock reached $246.47 million, with 12.63 million shares outstanding and 10.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.14K shares, ZDGE reached a trading volume of 1014873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZDGE shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZDGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zedge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Zedge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ZDGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zedge Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZDGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZDGE in the course of the last twelve months was 57.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

ZDGE stock trade performance evaluation

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.93. With this latest performance, ZDGE shares gained by 70.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1471.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZDGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.59 for Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at +70.82. Zedge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.90.

Return on Total Capital for ZDGE is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.79. Additionally, ZDGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] managed to generate an average of -$15,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Zedge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zedge Inc. [ZDGE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zedge Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZDGE.

Zedge Inc. [ZDGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 25.80% of ZDGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZDGE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 619,273, which is approximately 4.252% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 471,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 million in ZDGE stocks shares; and OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.44 million in ZDGE stock with ownership of nearly -63.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zedge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Zedge Inc. [AMEX:ZDGE] by around 1,082,828 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,161,411 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,072,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,316,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZDGE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,575 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 166,215 shares during the same period.