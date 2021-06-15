Market cap of Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] reaches 37.71M – now what?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: WAFU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.12%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, WAFU stock rose by 57.17%.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.71 million, with 4.38 million shares outstanding and 1.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, WAFU stock reached a trading volume of 7160567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Limited is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.93.

WAFU Stock Performance Analysis:

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.12. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wah Fu Education Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.87 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now -18.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.79. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] managed to generate an average of -$11,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of WAFU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAFU stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 38,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 73.04% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 7,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in WAFU stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $4000.0 in WAFU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:WAFU] by around 44,330 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 35,829 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 33,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,792 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,829 shares during the same period.