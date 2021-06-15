Market cap of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 105.73M – now what?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.33%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Meten EdtechX to Apply Non-Fungible Token for Digital Copyright in Online Education.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that the Company plans utilize non fungible token (“NFT”) technology to verify authenticity to protect copyright of the courseware created by education experts and teachers, prevent piracy, empower the education industry, and motivate teachers.

NFT is a unit of data recorded on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can represent ownership of nearly any real or intangible property in digital form. Examples range from plots of virtual land in multi-user platforms, programmable art, to ownership records for physical assets. Because they are unique and impossible to replicate, they can bridge the gap between the virtual and the physical economies, offering a huge market of valuable digital goods that can be scaled, collected, and traded.

Over the last 12 months, METX stock dropped by -90.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.73 million, with 55.66 million shares outstanding and 24.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, METX stock reached a trading volume of 7634294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5225, while it was recorded at 0.9945 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0041 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.70% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 53.39% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 269,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in METX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $83000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 329,222 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 687,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,949 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,314 shares during the same period.