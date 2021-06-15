Market cap of MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] reaches 42.17M – now what?

MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MDIA] surged by $1.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.90 during the day while it closed the day at $5.60. The company report on June 11, 2021 that MediaCo Appoints New Executive Team to Lead Strategic Realignment and Innovation.

RAHSAN-RAHSAN LINDSAY NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MEDIACO: HOT 97, WBLS, AND FAIRWAY OUTDOOR; BRADFORD TOBIN NAMED PRESIDENT AND COO.

Company Appoints New Seasoned Leadership in Key Roles to Fuel Growth and Continued Service to Black Culture and the Hip Hop Community.

MediaCo Holding Inc. stock has also gained 60.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDIA stock has inclined by 62.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.57% and gained 114.97% year-on date.

The market cap for MDIA stock reached $42.17 million, with 7.12 million shares outstanding and 1.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 114.08K shares, MDIA reached a trading volume of 16415026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

MDIA stock trade performance evaluation

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.92. With this latest performance, MDIA shares gained by 111.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.95 for MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83 and a Gross Margin at +7.22. MediaCo Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.14.

Return on Total Capital for MDIA is now -1.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -791.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.37. Additionally, MDIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA] managed to generate an average of -$141,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.MediaCo Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MediaCo Holding Inc. [MDIA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 28.40% of MDIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: STANDARD GENERAL L.P. with ownership of 184,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 103,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in MDIA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.41 million in MDIA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in MediaCo Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MDIA] by around 69,723 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 29,715 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 446,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDIA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,007 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,556 shares during the same period.