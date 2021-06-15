Market cap of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] reaches 132.51M – now what?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] gained 9.60% or 0.12 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 17707196 shares. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Cocrystal’s Lead COVID-19 Antiviral CDI-45205 Shown to be Active Against SARS-CoV-2 and Two Prominent SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor CDI-45205 is active against SARS-CoV-2 and two prominent SARS-CoV-2 variants.

A third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies evaluating the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain), the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) and the South African variant (B.1.351). CDI-45205 and its analogs showed excellent antiviral activity against both SARS-CoV-2 variants, surpassing the activity observed with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain). Two reference inhibitors including remdesivir, an FDA-approved SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor, and PF-00835231, another SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, were included in the study as comparators. Results showed CDI-45205 had excellent antiviral activity against the United Kingdom variant, with an EC50 of 1.9 uM (remdesivir EC50 0.6 uM; PF-00835231 EC50 >100 uM) and against the South African variant, with an EC50 of 2.5 uM (remdesivir EC50 0.8 uM; PF-00835231 EC50 >100 uM) in the absence of a P-glycoprotein efflux inhibitor.

It opened the trading session at $1.36, the shares rose to $1.42 and dropped to $1.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COCP points out that the company has recorded -14.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.51M shares, COCP reached to a volume of 17707196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for COCP stock

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 26.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2531, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3227 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.00% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 702,611 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,297,480 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,741,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,742,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,447 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,247 shares during the same period.