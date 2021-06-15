Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] reaches 6.30B – now what?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] slipped around -1.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $24.12 at the close of the session, down -4.06%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Churchill Capital Corporation IV – CCIV.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corporation IV (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCIV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Churchill and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is now 140.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCIV Stock saw the intraday high of $25.16 and lowest of $24.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +141.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.94M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 7481269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CCIV stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, CCIV shares gained by 39.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.39% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.23, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

185 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,223,589 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 110,111,026 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 105,445,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,889,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,395,376 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 88,803,260 shares during the same period.