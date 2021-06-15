Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 1.69B – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] jumped around 1.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.30 at the close of the session, up 18.12%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, EBS and FREQ.

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN).

Canaan Inc. stock is now 73.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.1471 and lowest of $9.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.10, which means current price is +139.53% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.35M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 21778846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 400.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Canaan Inc. [CAN]

64 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 15,535,677 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,044,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,113,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,693,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,978,484 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,209,826 shares during the same period.