Market Analysts see Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ: TGLS] price plunged by -12.55 percent to reach at -$2.85. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Tecnoglass Announces Second Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend.

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share, or $0.11 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About TecnoglassTecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

A sum of 1355973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 510.32K shares. Tecnoglass Inc. shares reached a high of $22.78 and dropped to a low of $19.10 until finishing in the latest session at $19.86.

The one-year TGLS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.57. The average equity rating for TGLS stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGLS shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Tecnoglass Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tecnoglass Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGLS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

TGLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, TGLS shares gained by 24.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 313.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tecnoglass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Tecnoglass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.41.

Return on Total Capital for TGLS is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.70. Additionally, TGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] managed to generate an average of $4,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Tecnoglass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

TGLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tecnoglass Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tecnoglass Inc. go to 0.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185 million, or 20.80% of TGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGLS stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 2,736,848, which is approximately -16.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/MA, holding 834,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.57 million in TGLS stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $15.09 million in TGLS stock with ownership of nearly 50549.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tecnoglass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ:TGLS] by around 2,841,844 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 835,513 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,638,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,315,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGLS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,326 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 97,283 shares during the same period.