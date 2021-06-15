Market Analysts see iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ITOS] price surged by 37.29 percent to reach at $7.47. The company report on June 14, 2021 that iTeos Therapeutics and GSK announce development and commercialisation collaboration for EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, enabling novel next-generation immuno-oncology combinations.

EOS-448 is currently in phase I for advanced solid tumours with a randomised PD-1 combination study planned for 2022.

iTeos to receive a $625 million upfront payment in addition to potential milestones, and royalty payments on ex-US sales.

A sum of 4313326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 303.65K shares. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $29.765 and dropped to a low of $25.60 until finishing in the latest session at $27.50.

Guru’s Opinion on iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ITOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23.

ITOS Stock Performance Analysis:

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.43. With this latest performance, ITOS shares gained by 22.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.32, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 28.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iTeos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ITOS is now -30.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] managed to generate an average of -$613,435 per employee.iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

ITOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. posted -29.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,174.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITOS.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $827 million, or 87.40% of ITOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITOS stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 4,417,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,345,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.49 million in ITOS stocks shares; and MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $101.93 million in ITOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ITOS] by around 5,333,162 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,509,072 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,238,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,080,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITOS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,097,076 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 946,007 shares during the same period.