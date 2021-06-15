Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 06/14/21, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.35. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Fisker Announces Results of First Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Elected three Class 1 Directors to company Board each for a three-year term.

Ratified appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as accounting firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7458141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 6.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.21%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $5.12 billion, with 293.56 million shares outstanding and 158.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 7458141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 232652.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 84.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 18.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 85.60 and a Current Ratio set at 85.60.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 44.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,215,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.8 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $180.62 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 174.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 28,476,427 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 17,909,543 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 24,714,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,100,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,818,791 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,081,421 shares during the same period.