Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is 52.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $63.71 during the day while it closed the day at $62.99. The company report on May 19, 2021 that 7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Agreements to Sell 293 Speedway and 7-Eleven Stores.

7-Eleven, Inc. (“7-Eleven”) announced that it has signed definitive agreements to sell 293 Speedway and 7-Eleven stores to three separate buyers. This follows the completion of 7-Eleven’s acquisition of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) on May 14, 2021.

On March 15, 2021, 7-Eleven signed a definitive agreement to sell 124 Speedway and 7-Eleven sites in the Midwest, Northeast, Florida and Utah to Anabi Oil, a family-owned and operated business based in Upland, California.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPC stock has inclined by 8.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.71% and gained 52.30% year-on date.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $41.28 billion, with 651.00 million shares outstanding and 650.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 8196535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $69.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MPC stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.02, while it was recorded at 63.46 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation posted -1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,913 million, or 79.30% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,057,565, which is approximately -5.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,902,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.7 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly 10.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 55,126,348 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 42,859,672 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 408,650,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,636,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,978,659 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 11,197,726 shares during the same period.