Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain 9.72% so far this year. What now?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] price plunged by -8.14 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the election of Kelvin Dushnisky and Jinhee Magie to the Company’s board of directors (“Board”) following ’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

“We are pleased to welcome Kelvin and Jinhee to our Board,” said George Ireland, Chairman of the Board, Lithium Americas. “Their knowledge and experience will be an excellent complement to the Board as we begin the transition from developer to operator.”.

A sum of 4305687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. Lithium Americas Corp. shares reached a high of $14.55 and dropped to a low of $13.75 until finishing in the latest session at $13.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LAC shares from 15 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30.

LAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.49. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 13.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lithium Americas Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $241 million, or 22.09% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,870,931, which is approximately -23.825% of the company’s market cap and around 16.75% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,782,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.54 million in LAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $12.39 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 48.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 6,916,929 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,935,138 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,627,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,479,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,775 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,406 shares during the same period.