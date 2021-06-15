Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] Revenue clocked in at $2.01 billion, down -19.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [NYSE: GRUB] price plunged by -1.90 percent to reach at -$1.16. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) will replace GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASD:AMEH) will replace Callaway Golf in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (XAMS:TKWY) is acquiring GrubHub in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 39433612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares shares reached a high of $61.37 and dropped to a low of $59.55 until finishing in the latest session at $59.89.

The one-year GRUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for GRUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $70.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRUB in the course of the last twelve months was 82.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, GRUB shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.32, while it was recorded at 61.27 for the last single week of trading, and 69.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.43 and a Gross Margin at +27.97. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.56.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.44. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] managed to generate an average of -$54,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GRUB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRUB.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [GRUB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,697 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRUB stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 16,538,183, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,445,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.77 million in GRUB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $479.71 million in GRUB stock with ownership of nearly 2.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares [NYSE:GRUB] by around 9,319,864 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 14,659,616 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 71,148,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,128,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,087,965 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,817,102 shares during the same period.