Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Stock trading around $2.05 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.08 during the day while it closed the day at $2.05. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announces it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective when the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means Genius Brands will also be included in the Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock has also gained 13.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNUS stock has declined by -2.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.12% and gained 48.55% year-on date.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $592.59 million, with 287.22 million shares outstanding and 286.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.59M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 10895284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 185.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

GNUS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 45.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 18.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,809,472, which is approximately 266.225% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,454,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 million in GNUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.67 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 24.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 22,280,336 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 875,854 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,678,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,834,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,344,899 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 643,792 shares during the same period.