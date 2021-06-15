For TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP], Analyst sees a rise to $62. What next?

TuSimple Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TSP] gained 19.03% or 9.49 points to close at $59.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3735945 shares. The company report on June 3, 2021 that TuSimple to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events.

TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, announced its participation in the following virtual investor events:.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, at 10:00 PM ET, management will present in a panel at the J.P. Morgan’s Global China Summit. Management will be also available one-on-one meetings with institutional investors (China time zone).

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, TSP reached to a volume of 3735945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TuSimple Holdings Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6078.04.

Trading performance analysis for TSP stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.87.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.97 for TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP], while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9444.60 and a Gross Margin at -606.89. TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9651.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP] managed to generate an average of -$212,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. [TSP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TuSimple Holdings Inc. go to 5.50%.