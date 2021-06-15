For Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] plunged by -$6.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $79.32 during the day while it closed the day at $72.86. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Sage Therapeutics Joins MTV Entertainment Group and More Than 1,300 Leading Organizations to Participate in Inaugural Mental Health Action Day.

Creating a movement from the inside out – to break the stigma of mental health conditions and empower employees to be champions of brain health.

Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 3.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAGE stock has declined by -8.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.58% and lost -15.78% year-on date.

The market cap for SAGE stock reached $4.10 billion, with 58.37 million shares outstanding and 51.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 485.10K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 1052784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $100.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $86, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on SAGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.63.

SAGE stock trade performance evaluation

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.91, while it was recorded at 75.60 for the last single week of trading, and 74.20 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.00 and a Gross Margin at +99.71. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.40.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now 40.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of $2,033,802 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.10 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,866 million, or 92.20% of SAGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,757,289, which is approximately 12.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,165,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.38 million in SAGE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $346.67 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 3.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 5,847,240 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 6,283,604 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 40,925,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,056,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 768,184 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,734 shares during the same period.