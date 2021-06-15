Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] gained 13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $3.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Entasis Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– ATTACK Phase 3 topline data readout remains on track for second half of 2021 – – Strengthened balance sheet with $20M financing –.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and provided a business update.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. represents 37.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.19 million with the latest information. ETTX stock price has been found in the range of $2.80 to $3.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 278.59K shares, ETTX reached a trading volume of 7600973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55.

Trading performance analysis for ETTX stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.59. With this latest performance, ETTX shares gained by 60.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.86 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ETTX is now -111.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, ETTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,074,383 per employee.Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 16.90% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: PIVOTAL BIOVENTURE PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISOR LLC with ownership of 1,176,378, which is approximately -0.322% of the company’s market cap and around 51.00% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 1,020,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in ETTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.39 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 55.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 528,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 661,203 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,196,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,386,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,758 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 288,596 shares during the same period.