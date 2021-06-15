CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] Is Currently 13.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] price surged by 13.79 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on June 15, 2021 that KTL Solutions Customer Becomes First Authorized C3PAO.

KTL Solutions is proud to announce that our customer Redspin is the first organization to pass the DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as a Candidate CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). The Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) determined that Redspin’s security practices and processes met the requirements of CMMC Level 3 and, subsequently, the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) has credentialed Redspin, as an Authorized C3PAO ready to conduct CMMC assessments.

Thomas Graham, PhD, Vice President & CISO of Redspin stated, “KTL was instrumental in helping us navigate the requirements of GCC High. Their support and expertise played a part in our success of becoming the first Authorized C3PAO.”.

A sum of 1072436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 172.88K shares. CynergisTek Inc. shares reached a high of $2.43 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.31.

Guru’s Opinion on CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CTEK Stock Performance Analysis:

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.31. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CynergisTek Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.80 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.86.

Return on Total Capital for CTEK is now -23.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.29. Additionally, CTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] managed to generate an average of -$172,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CTEK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CynergisTek Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 23.00% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 710,004, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 403,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in CTEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.7 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 391,128 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 98,153 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,291,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,780,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,921 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,061 shares during the same period.