Coursera Inc. [COUR] moved down -8.46: Why It’s Important

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] loss -8.46% on the last trading session, reaching $42.98 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Coursera Global Skills Report 2021 Finds US Behind in Digital Skills, Ranked 29th Globally.

Workers can reskill for high-demand entry-level digital jobs in as little as 35 hours.

The digital skills gap in the United States worsened during the pandemic, including disparities persisting by region and gender, according to Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report. The study draws on performance data since the pandemic’s onset from more than 77 million learners on the platform to benchmark skills proficiency across business, technology, and data science for over 100 countries. For the first time, the Global Skills Report also reveals the top skills needed for high-demand entry-level jobs, including the learning hours required to develop them.

Coursera Inc. represents 130.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.49 billion with the latest information. COUR stock price has been found in the range of $41.89 to $46.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 1226924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.73.

Trading performance analysis for COUR stock

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.07, while it was recorded at 44.17 for the last single week of trading.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,866 million, or 60.00% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 21,156,891, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,827,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.46 million in COUR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $245.91 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 43,406,111 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,406,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,406,111 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.