Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] Stock trading around $15.79 per share: What’s Next?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $15.79 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLDR, FMBI, CNST, SLCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $16.00 in cash per share. If you are a Cloudera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cloudera Inc. represents 292.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.62 billion with the latest information. CLDR stock price has been found in the range of $15.77 to $15.855.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 7276400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $16.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLDR stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLDR shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CLDR stock

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 38.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.30 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.25. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$59,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

There are presently around $3,634 million, or 80.60% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 52,327,391, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,274,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.92 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $276.26 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 27,214,368 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 19,216,705 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 183,697,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,128,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,313,049 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,648,496 shares during the same period.