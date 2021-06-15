Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] moved up 5.77: Why It’s Important

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 5.77% or 0.15 points to close at $2.75 with a heavy trading volume of 7609435 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Citius Pharmaceuticals Achieves Next Interim Analysis Milestone in its Mino-Lok® Phase 3 Trial.

– Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to review Mino-Lok® safety, superiority, and futility data at upcoming meeting scheduled for June 29, 2021-.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products and stem cell therapy, announced that the next planned interim analysis in its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related blood stream infections (CRBSIs/CLABSIs) has been scheduled for the end of June 2021. In accordance with the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) charter, the DMC will hold a meeting to review the trial data for safety, superiority and futility.

It opened the trading session at $2.62, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $2.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTXR points out that the company has recorded 129.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -252.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 7609435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 45.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,754,808 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $30 million, or 13.30% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,066,235, which is approximately 570.919% of the company’s market cap and around 9.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,928,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 million in CTXR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.72 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 4548.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 9,322,510 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 212,121 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,553,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,087,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,499 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 198,221 shares during the same period.