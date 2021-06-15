Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Is Currently -0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] closed the trading session at $219.01 on 06/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $215.60, while the highest price level was $221.97. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Caterpillar Inc. Increases Dividend.

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend by eight cents, an 8% raise, to one dollar and eleven cents ($1.11) per share of common stock, payable August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2021.

“Through the execution of our enterprise strategy for profitable growth, Caterpillar is generating higher free cash flow through the cycles,” said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. “Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position make it possible for us to continue our long history of increasing our dividend and returning value to shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.32 percent and weekly performance of -8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 7167564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $240.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.76, while it was recorded at 228.05 for the last single week of trading, and 195.04 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 19.06%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $83,054 million, or 70.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,269,463, which is approximately 0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,946,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.63 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -2.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 975 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 23,546,091 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 20,362,498 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 335,318,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,226,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,542,374 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 979,728 shares during the same period.