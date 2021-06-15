AXT Inc. [AXTI] Is Currently 20.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.59%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that AXT, Inc. Supplies First 8-Inch Gallium Arsenide Wafers to Major Customer.

AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrate wafers, announced that is has developed and shipped its first 8-inch diameter gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates to a major customer. The 8-inch GaAs substrates, which are silicon doped, n-type substrates, demonstrate low etch pit densities (EPD) and low levels of slip lines.

“This is a significant achievement and an important milestone for AXT,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “Every step up in diameter size comes with a major increase in the technical challenge of producing it. But AXT has always been a pioneer in this area, with the entrepreneurial spirit to drive innovation in order to unlock the potential for new applications. Further, the material quality of our first wafers demonstrates our commitment to excellence and the differentiation of our VGF crystal growth process. We are pleased to be able to offer our customers meaningful advantages in scalability, low stress and low defect rates.”.

Over the last 12 months, AXTI stock rose by 152.57%. The one-year AXT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.54. The average equity rating for AXTI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $519.31 million, with 41.00 million shares outstanding and 39.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.36K shares, AXTI stock reached a trading volume of 2788413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AXT Inc. [AXTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AXT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for AXT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AXTI stock. On July 27, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AXTI shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

AXTI Stock Performance Analysis:

AXT Inc. [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.59. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 41.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for AXT Inc. [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AXT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXT Inc. [AXTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. AXT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for AXTI is now 1.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.87. Additionally, AXTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] managed to generate an average of $3,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.AXT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

AXTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc. go to 10.00%.

AXT Inc. [AXTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 61.80% of AXTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,187,057, which is approximately -1.289% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,933,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.08 million in AXTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.31 million in AXTI stock with ownership of nearly 1.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI] by around 2,775,111 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,814,505 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,174,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,764,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,523 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 358,301 shares during the same period.