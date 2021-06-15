Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Is Currently -10.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] loss -10.79% on the last trading session, reaching $5.79 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Aethlon Medical Announces $12.425 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on unmet needs in global health, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase in a registered direct offering of 1,380,555 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price per share of $9.00, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aethlon Medical Inc. represents 12.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.69 million with the latest information. AEMD stock price has been found in the range of $5.75 to $6.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 4784488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for AEMD stock

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 163.18. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 275.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 332.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -912.04. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -980.33.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -93.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$796,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEMD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.40% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 306,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 171,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 401,640 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 27,875 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 274,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,459 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,875 shares during the same period.