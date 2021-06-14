Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] moved up 23.55: Why It’s Important

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE: XIN] gained 23.55% or 0.69 points to close at $3.62 with a heavy trading volume of 19447768 shares. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Xinyuan Real Estate Announces the Completion of Five Newly Constructed Properties.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announced its completion of five newly constructed properties, including Zhengzhou International New City III, Jinan Royal Spring Palace, Chengdu Xinyuan City, Zhengzhou Fancy City II, and Tianjin Spring Royal Palace.

Zhengzhou International New City III is located in the downtown city highlands, within the south 3rd Ring Road in Zhengzhou and benefits from all conveniences and luxuries of a bustling city. Property amenities include a beautiful courtyard and top-quality property management services, allowing tenants to enjoy every taste of a prosperous city lifestyle.

It opened the trading session at $2.80, the shares rose to $3.79 and dropped to $2.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XIN points out that the company has recorded 39.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 275.26K shares, XIN reached to a volume of 19447768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2009, representing the official price target for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $5, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on XIN stock. On November 26, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for XIN shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.55.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.12. With this latest performance, XIN shares gained by 54.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.45 for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +22.57. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for XIN is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.45. Additionally, XIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] managed to generate an average of $10,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]

Positions in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE:XIN] by around 274,279 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 207,111 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,988,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,470,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XIN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,433 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 93,806 shares during the same period.