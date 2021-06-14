why Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.33

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 10.77%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Senseonics Announces Results of the PROMISE Study Demonstrating Strong Accuracy of 180 Day CGM Sensor.

-Overall MARD of 8.5%-9.1% during 180 Day Period.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system – the Eversense® CGM System – announced the results of the PROMISE Study evaluating the accuracy and safety of the next generation Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days with reduced calibrations. The data was presented by Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine at the Barbara Davis Center of the University of Colorado, Denver, and the study group Principal Investigator (PI), as an oral presentation at the 14th Annual ATTD Meeting. Results were presented for both the primary sensor and for a secondary sensor with modified chemistry (referred to as the SBA sensor) in a subset of study participants.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is now 359.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SENS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.20 and lowest of $3.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +382.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.19M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 166720005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 198.66.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.80. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 120.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 878.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 896.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.82 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $275 million, or 16.10% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,454,395, which is approximately 58.644% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., holding 9,846,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.48 million in SENS stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $37.62 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 369.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 34,799,702 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 28,697,051 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 5,001,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,498,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,111,520 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 16,967,484 shares during the same period.