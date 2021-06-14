why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $166.63

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $160.29 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that 9th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup.

Speakers Include HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Ray Dalio, Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Dawn Fitzpatrick, Paul Tudor Jones II, David Tepper, and Cathie Wood.

Robin Hood is a 501 (c) (3) organization and not affiliated with any for-profit businesses that use a similar name.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 26.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $161.199 and lowest of $159.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.44, which means current price is +29.51% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.93M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 13382749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $166.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $110 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 532.45.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.07, while it was recorded at 162.86 for the last single week of trading, and 131.50 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $348,149 million, or 73.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,068,129, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,355,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.79 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 4.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,537 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 108,843,062 shares. Additionally, 1,488 investors decreased positions by around 112,359,454 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,950,789,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,171,992,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,766,389 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 16,545,578 shares during the same period.