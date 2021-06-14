why Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.05

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.93 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that New Seabourn Venture “Extraordinary Expedition” Itineraries Offer Unforgettable Trips To Antarctica, Amazon.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, has unveiled new “Extraordinary Expedition” itineraries in Antarctica and the Amazon for Seabourn Venture, ideal for travelers seeking a sense of exploration, with voyages scheduled for fall 2022 through 2023. Between November 2022 and April 2023, the line’s first of two ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships will sail the west coast of South America, cross the Drake Passage to Antarctica, tuck into remote South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, and explore deep into the Amazon River all the way to Peru, with untouched destinations for guests to experience throughout.

The new 2022-2023 itineraries include 15 distinct 10- to 21-day Antarctic and Amazon expeditions, with extended voyage options available up to 30 days in length. All Extraordinary Expeditions will feature a variety of opportunities for travelers to discover diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, and learn about natural wonders, fascinating history, and enduring cultures and traditions.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 38.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $30.04 and lowest of $29.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.52, which means current price is +66.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.81M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 20086412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 20 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.42.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.04, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted -3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $15,440 million, or 53.60% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,332,262, which is approximately 33.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 93,653,918 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 70,034,661 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 352,170,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,859,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,056,185 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 16,131,835 shares during the same period.