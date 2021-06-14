Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] moved down -9.68: Why It’s Important

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 06/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.65, while the highest price level was $0.70. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced receipt, on May 25, 2021, of notification from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) that the Company has regained compliance with all of the continued listing standards set forth in Part 10, Section 1003 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) relating to the Exchange’s continued listing requirements.

The Company previously received notification from the NYSE American citing failure to comply with the minimum stockholders’ equity continued listing standard as set forth in Part 10, Section 1003 of the Company Guide. As a result of management’s efforts to regain compliance, the Exchange has informed the Company that it has cured the previously cited deficiencies and is in full compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Part 10, Sections 1003 (i), (ii), and (iii) of the Company Guide. The Company reported stockholders’ equity of approximately $79.6 million in its most recent Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 5, 2021. Effective at the start of trading on May 26, 2021, the “.BC” designation, signifying non-compliance with NYSE American listing standards, will be removed from the “SYN” trading symbol.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.79 percent and weekly performance of 11.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, SYN reached to a volume of 5641131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

SYN stock trade performance evaluation

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5605, while it was recorded at 0.6430 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5584 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,348,372, which is approximately 6045.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,014,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in SYN stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.62 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 8,012,702 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,340,922 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 836,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,517,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,060 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,227 shares during the same period.